Russia: in January-April, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
In January-April of 2017, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 3.543 mln tonnes, an increase of 64% compared with the same period last year, or up 1.383 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on May 25.
Also, in the reporting period the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 2.4% - to 327 thsd tonnes, and vegetable oils – up 51.3%, 174 thsd tonnes.
The Group operates two of the largest Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.
