Russia: in the fourth week of May, Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
According to the monitoring data by APK-Inform experts, in the period of May 19-25, 2017, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached 350.3 thsd tonnes, against 428 thsd tonnes in the previous week. In particular, wheat shipments totaled 267.9 thsd tonnes, corn – 57.4 thsd tonnes, and barley – 25 thsd tonnes.
