Russia planted spring grains throughout over 26 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 29, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the areas of 43.5 mln ha, or 82.6% of the forecast. In particular, the planted areas under spring grains totaled 26.6 mln ha (85.9%). But on the same date last year, the planted areas under spring crops totaled 44.5 mln ha, including spring grains - 27.7 mln ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

As of the reporting date, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 11.4 mln ha, or 84.1% of the forecast (in 2016 - 12.4 mln ha). Spring barley areas totaled 6.7 mln ha, or 87% of the forecast (in 2016 - 7.2 mln ha). Corn for grain areas totaled 2.8 mln ha, or 90.9% (in 2016 - 2.6 mln ha), and rice - 166 thsd ha, or 78.6% (in 2016 - 179.6 thsd ha).

Also, agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout 6.7 mln ha, or 93.3% (last year - 6.3 mln ha), spring rapeseed - 778.4 thsd ha, or 88.5% (in 2016 - 790.5 thsd ha), soybeans - 1.9 mln ha, or 82.2% (in 2016 - 1.3 mln ha), and flaxseed - 30.1 thsd ha, or 60.3%.

