Agrinews

Yesterday, 10:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 408

Ukraine: a working group for improving the phytosanitary condition of crop fields - expert

In April 2017, Ukraine established a new working group for improving the phytosanitary condition of crop fields, declared the Agricultural policy adviser at World Bank Group, Oleg Nivievskyi at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 25.

According to him, the working group includes two sub-groups: on harmonization of the Ukrainian legislation, and on development of direct measures for controlling of the phytosanitary condition.

O.Nivievskyi explained that the main objectives are harmonizing of the legal framework in Ukraine until 2020, making of a phytosanitary field map, developing of the localization program, and eliminating of hazardous organisms. To date, the pilot program for improving of the phytosanitary condition of crop fields already started working in Odessa, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv oblasts.

You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment