Young traders should be more flexible to adapt to the conditions of modern grain trade - Cardiff Trading

In Ukraine, "young" traders should be more flexible to adapt to the conditions of modern grain trade, declared the Director at Cardiff Trading, Ivan Cherevko at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 26.

Competition on the market makes traders more intelligent, more flexible, and provides new opportunities, he said.

According to I.Cherevko, the problem with VAT recovery is the major trouble for export-oriented companies, because the figures in Ukraine total 20-30%, which significantly reduces the margin ratio. And logistics is the other problem. The deficit of rail cars or locomotives in the current season often resulted in impossibility of execution of the contractual obligations, the expert noted.

