Since the beginning of 2017, Ukraine received 77 notifications on the quality of grains supplied to India - expert

In January-May of 2017, Ukraine received 77 notifications from India concerning the qualitative parameters of supplied grains, reported the Director of the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Andrey Chelombitko at the sixteenth international conference Grain & Maritime days in Odessa on May 25.

According to him, last year India provided 36 notifications, which mainly focused on mismatches of the fumigation treatment of grains.

In the current year, India expanded the list of quarantine pests. Most of them are found in Ukraine. In addition, there is a requirement that all goods be treated by a methyl bromide based agent. The Ukrainian party appealed to use an alternative agent. And to date, they are waiting for a response, said A.Chelombitko.

