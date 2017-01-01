Agrinews

Ukraine: record in sunflower oil exports, and major destinations

According to APK-Inform forecast, in the current season Ukraine will export record volumes of sunflower oil - 5.7 mln tonnes, an increase of 16% compared with the previous season (4.9 mln tonnes).

During the whole season, Ukraine realized foreign supplies of sunflower oil in rather active rates. So, in November, December and April the monthly export volumes exceeded 0.5 mln tonnes, and in March 2017 the figures broke a record at 0.68 mln tonnes.

The list of traditional importers includes the following countries: China, India and the EU countries (Spain, the Netherlands and Italy are among the leaders). Also, it is worth noting some increasing of the exports of Ukrainian sunflower oil to African countries, Iran and Iraq. As a reminder, during 10 recent years Ukraine significantly increased the production volumes of sunflower oil, and became a solid global leader in production and exports of the good.

You can meet with the main companies-exporters of Ukrainian sunflower oil and meal, as well as key buyers from China, India, Spain and other countries, within frames of the 2nd international Sunflower Oil Summit: Science & Industry (July 10-12, Odessa).

APK-Inform Agency and International Sunflower Oils Association (ISOA) announce about holding of the second international Sunflower Oil Summit: Science & Industry. As a reminder, the first summit was successfully held in China in 2015.

In the current year, the event will have rather comprehensive agenda: two days of excursions and meetings for importers and the main day - parallel conference blocks for commercial and technical participants (July 10-12, Hotel "Black Sea", Odessa). The visit of a group of Chinese importers will become a special segment of the Summit agenda. They will be acquainted with the whole value chain of sunflower oil - a field, plant, laboratory, port. Within frames of the event, the organizers will also provide an exhibition and meeting of ISOA members.

The following companies became the sponsors of the second international Sunflower Oil Summit in Odessa: General Sponsor - Delta Wilmar, Exclusive Sponsor - OLIR RESOURCES, sponsors - Syngenta, Cotecna Ukraine, Mimier Trade S.A., Stark Shipping, Global Ocean Link.

Speakers:

Stepan Kapshuk, Ukroliyaprom

Prof. Xu Xuebing, Wilmar China

Fang Gang, Wilmar China

Nataliya Dombrovskaya, Supervisory Board at OLIR RESOURCES, Ph.D. Сandidate of Economic Sciences

Veysel Kaya, Sunseedman

Prof. Nurhan Dunford

Prof. Wang Xingguo, CCOA

Serkan Kiyak-Sr., Project & process engineer, HUM

Sergiy Shulga, Deputy Director for R&D Institute for Food Biotechnology and Genomics, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Dr. Jiang Yuanrong, Wilmar

Venue: Odessa, Hotel "Black sea" (Shevchenko Park).

