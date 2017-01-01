Agrinews

In January-March, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products

In January-March of 2017, the Ukrainian agricultural exports totaled 4.56 bln USD, an increase of 38.6%, or 1.26 bln USD compared with the same period last year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on May 29, with reference to the State Statistics Service.

It is noted that the supplies of live animals and animal products demonstrated the most significant growth of exports (up 59.1% compared with the Ist quarter of 2016). In absolute figures, the figures reached 213 mln USD.

At the same time, Ukraine supplied plant growing products on foreign markets at the sum of 2.3 bln USD (up 35%), fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin – 1.28 bln USD (up 36%), and food preparations – 0.75 bln USD (up 51%).

According to the announcement, all types of agricultural commodities showed upward trends in the exports. In particular, the supplies of sunflower oil increased to 315.7 mln USD, soybeans - 225.9 mln USD, corn - 140.4 mln USD, sugar - 116.3 mln USD, wheat - 110.6 mln USD, barley - 65.8 mln USD, etc.

As a reminder, Asian countries remained the main trading partners of Ukraine in the agrarian sector - 44.4% of the Ukrainian exports, as well as the EU - 28.6%, and African countries - 18%.

