Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia proposes to impose the restrictions on sunflower seed exports

The Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia is preparing an application to the Ministry of Economy of Russia to impose additional restrictions on the exports of sunflower seed, declared the Director at the analytical center SovEcon, Andrei Sizov on May 29.

Also, the Executive Director at the Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia, Mikhail Maltsev confirmed the information. He recalled that in 2016 Russia answered the WTO requirements, and reduced its export duties for sunflower seed from 13.3% to 6.5%, which significantly increased the incomes of companies-exporters, as well as shipment volumes.

According to SovEcon, during the first seven months of the current season Russia exported 197.4 thsd tonnes of sunflower seed, up over 3 times compared with the whole 2015/16 MY (62.6 thsd tonnes). In the current the season, the export volumes of sunflower seed will exceed 500 thsd tonnes.

The Fat-and-Oil Union will appeal to the Ministry to reconsider the WTO requirements for the export duties on sunflower seed, in order to increase the duties to 10%, or deforce the exporters of sunflower seed of a right for the VAT refund, or even limit the supplies of sunflower seed. M.Maltsev specified that the document will come to the Ministry in the current week.

