In the first quarter of 2017, Ukraine increased the exports of goods - Ministry of Economic Development

In January-March of 2017, the exports of goods and services from Ukraine totaled 12.4 bln USD, an increase of 28% or 2.7 bln USD compared with the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine on May 26.

In particular, in the reporting period the exports of goods increased by 34.4% or 2.7 bln USD, and totaled 10.4 bln USD. Agricultural products and foodstuffs took the largest share in the export structure of goods - 44%.

Ukraine managed to increase foreign supplies of goods due to the growth of shipments of the reporting products, including sunflower oil - up 315.7 mln USD, soybeans - up 225.9 mln USD, corn - up 140.4 mln USD, sugar - up 116.3 mln USD, wheat - 110.6 mln USD, barley - up 65.8 mln USD, etc.

It is noted that the European Union remained the main trade partner of Ukraine, its share of purchases reached 38.4%. And the share of Russia totaled 9% only.

