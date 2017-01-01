Agrinews

In January-March, the EAEU countries increased foreign trade volumes

In January-March period of 2017, the volume of foreign trade in countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 29.6% compared with the same period in 2016, declared the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Tigran Sarkisyan on May 26.

According to him, in the beginning of 2017 all five countries of the EAEU demonstrated the economic growth figures for the first time since 2014.

The number of companies with investments from countries-partners in the EAEU started increasing. The real sector of economy is growing, as well as the cargo turnover volumes. The Commission's forecast for 2019 is stable and favourable, added T.Sarkisyan.

Also, T.Sarkisyan noted that the EAEU countries agreed to remove 60 restraints on the domestic market in 2016-2017. In addition, the EAEU reformed the customs regulations, and started developing a draft project of product traceability, and marking of goods.

Removal of barriers, reduction of withdrawals and restrictions are the key features of work of the Eurasian Economic Commission. In 2016, at least 30% of all decisions by the EAEU bodies focused on removing of all bottlenecks and improving the environment of the domestic market. To date, there were specified 185 various obstacles, and the countries agreed to cancel a third of them in the nearest future, noted T.Sarkisyan.

