Russia harvested over 35 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
As of July 27, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 8.2 mln ha (in 2016 - 10.1 mln ha), and produced 35.5 mln tonnes of grains, with the average yield of 4.31 t/ha (in 2016 - 39.5 mln tonnes, and 3.92 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the Southern Federal District harvested 23.6 mln tonnes of grains throughout 5.4 mln ha. The yield totaled 4.39 t/ha.
The North Caucasian District harvested grains throughout 2.2 mln ha, and produced 9.1 mln tonnes. The average yield totaled 4.18 t/ha.
The Volga District harvested grains throughout 201.2 thsd ha. The production totaled 593.8 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 3.04 t/ha.
The Central District harvested grains throughout 466.2 thsd ha. The production reached 2.2 mln tonnes of grains, with the average yield at 4.64 t/ha.
As of the reporting date, Russian agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 6.8 mln ha, and produced 30.3 mln tonnes of the grain, with the average yield of 4.46 t/ha.
Russia harvested 3.9 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley throughout 1 mln ha. The average yield totaled 3.74 t/ha.
Agrarians harvested rapeseed throughout 113 thsd ha, and produced 223.3 thsd tonnes of the oilseed. The average yield totaled 1.98 t/ha.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: weather conditions not to significantly affect the price situation on the domestic food market - expert
July 28, 12:20
-
Crimea harvested 1.5 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
July 27, 16:20
-
Russia to keep wheat production at the last year level - A.Tkachev
July 26, 10:30
-
Russia: in the third week of July, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.5 mln tonnes of grains
July 25, 17:45
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia can lose its new grain export markets - RGU
July 25, 11:40
-
Russia harvested over 30 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
July 25, 09:50
-
In the third week of July, the Russian seaports slightly increased grain export volumes
July 24, 17:35