Agrinews

July 28, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 549

Russia harvested over 35 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 27, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 8.2 mln ha (in 2016 - 10.1 mln ha), and produced 35.5 mln tonnes of grains, with the average yield of 4.31 t/ha (in 2016 - 39.5 mln tonnes, and 3.92 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District harvested 23.6 mln tonnes of grains throughout 5.4 mln ha. The yield totaled 4.39 t/ha.

The North Caucasian District harvested grains throughout 2.2 mln ha, and produced 9.1 mln tonnes. The average yield totaled 4.18 t/ha.

The Volga District harvested grains throughout 201.2 thsd ha. The production totaled 593.8 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 3.04 t/ha.

The Central District harvested grains throughout 466.2 thsd ha. The production reached 2.2 mln tonnes of grains, with the average yield at 4.64 t/ha.

As of the reporting date, Russian agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 6.8 mln ha, and produced 30.3 mln tonnes of the grain, with the average yield of 4.46 t/ha.

Russia harvested 3.9 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley throughout 1 mln ha. The average yield totaled 3.74 t/ha.

Agrarians harvested rapeseed throughout 113 thsd ha, and produced 223.3 thsd tonnes of the oilseed. The average yield totaled 1.98 t/ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment