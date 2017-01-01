Agrinews

Tajikistan reduced the imports of flour and wheat

In January-June of 2017, Tajikistan imported 26.6 thsd tonnes of flour at 265 USD/t, a decrease of 23.3 thsd tonnes, or down 46.7% compared with the same period in 2016, reported the Head of the Antimonopoly service at the Government of Tajikistan, Saadi Kodirzoda on July 27.

According to S.Kodirzoda, in the first half year of 2017 domestic companies produced 313.2 thsd tonnes of flour, up 88.9 thsd tonnes, or up 26.3% compared with the same period in 2016.

In the reporting period, Tajikistan imported 446.8 thsd tonnes of wheat at 207 USD/t, down 19.2 thsd tonnes, or down 4.3% compared with the same period in 2016.

