July 28, 12:20 Source: APK-Inform

Russia: weather conditions not to significantly affect the price situation on the domestic food market - expert

Adverse weather conditions in the spring and summer of 2017 in Russia will not have any significant impact on the price situation on the domestic food market, declared the Head of the International Independent Institute of Agrarian Policy (MNIAP), Elena Skrynnik on July 25.

The current production dynamics with the available stocks of agricultural commodities exclude any further development of negative trends, the expert added.

According to her, the situation in the main sub-sectors showed that there were no reasons for "deficit" fears. Thus, to date the stocks of grains in the country exceeded 15 mln tonnes, up 12% compared with the last year level, while wheat stocks increased by almost 18%.

Grain harvest volumes will total at least 100 mln tonnes, as opposed to the last year record at almost 121 mln tonnes. But it is still enough to meet all domestic needs and keep the export dynamics at high level, added E.Skrynnik.

Generally, the situation on the domestic market remains stable, and the trend will continue developing. There is no objective reason for any violent price fluctuations, other than minor seasonal variations, she said.

