July 28, 12:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 330

In January-June, Azerbaijan increased agricultural production

In January-June of 2017, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Azerbaijan totaled 2.833 bln AZN, an increase of 2.2% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 18.

In particular, in January-June the production of livestock commodities reached 1.656 bln AZN (up 2.6%), and plant growing commodities - 1.176 bln AZN (up 1.7%).

The country already completed all spring field works. As of June 24, agrarians already planted spring crops throughout the areas of 469 thsd ha, up 26.1% compared with the same period in 2016.

As of July 1, agrarians harvested 1.39 mln tonnes of autumn and spring grains including corn (2.09 mln tonnes last year).

