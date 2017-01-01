Agrinews

July 28

Ukraine harvested over 23 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 27, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 23.04 mln tonnes of grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.47 mln ha, or 67% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.56 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter wheat throughout 4.2 mln ha (68% of the forecast). The production volumes totaled 16 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 3.81 t/ha. Also, agrarians harvested 78.2 thsd tonnes of spring wheat throughout 29 thsd ha (15%), with the yield at 2.7 t/ha.

Ukraine harvested 3.09 mln tonnes of winter barley throughout 855.7 thsd ha (96%), with the yield of 3.62 t/ha. Also, agrarians harvested 2.87 mln tonnes of spring barley throughout 995.4 thsd ha (60%), with the yield at 2.88 t/ha.

At the same time, Ukrainian agrarians produced 911.2 thsd tonnes of peas. The average yield totaled 2.55 t/ha, and the harvested areas - 357.9 thsd ha (81%).

Ukraine started harvesting rye. As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested 59.9 thsd tonnes of the grain throughout 23.1 thsd ha (14%), with the yield of 2.59 t/ha.

In addition, the country harvested 1.68 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed, with the yield at 2.65 t/ha (agrarians harvested the oilseed throughout 84% of the areas), and 3.1 thsd tonnes of spring rapeseed, with the yield at 1.47 t/ha (9% of the areas).

