Ukraine exported over 2 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of a new season-2017/18, and as of July 27, Ukraine supplied 2.003 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 631 thsd tonnes, barley - 601 thsd tonnes, corn - 770 thsd tonnes, and other grains - 1 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 3.4 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.
