July 28, 17:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 352

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week the export market in Kazakhstan faced a downward price trend in the wheat flour segment, due to...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.