Source: APK-Inform

In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export over 40 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans

Somewhat lower harvest volumes of grains in Russia compared with the last year figures, will not affect its exports in July 2017, which are forecasted at the level similar to the same month last year - nearly 2.3-2.5 mln tonnes, declared the Director of strategic marketing department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky.

At the same time, the expert specified that Russia will mainly achieve such figures due to active export rates of grains of the harvest-2016.

As for the exports in August 2017, taking into account the current level of applications for grain transshipment in the deep-sea ports, the shipments may exceed the figures for the same month in 2016 (4 mln tonnes), and reach 4.1-4.2 mln tonnes. In particular, the deep-sea ports will export nearly 1.8-1.9 mln tonnes of the reporting volumes, added the analyst.

According to I.Pavensky, the reporting estimations allow increasing the forecast for Russian grain exports in 2017/18 MY to 40.5 mln tonnes, against the previously estimated volumes of 37 mln tonnes.

Mainly wheat volumes will provide the expected growth of shipments in a new season, and reach the level of 31 mln tonnes. Also, the shipments of corn will increase in comparison with the last year shipments, to 5.5 mln tonnes, and barley - 3.4 mln tonnes. Rusagrotrans expects that the growth of export volumes will increase the work load of Russian deep-sea port facilities to the maximum level, especially in the terms of the sharp fall of roadstead grain shipment.

