Agrinews

12:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 143

Kazakhstan to increase the exports of agricultural products by 600 mln USD

Kazakhstan plans to increase the supplies of agro-industrial products on foreign markets by 600 mln USD, declared the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Aituganov.

In February 2017, the President of Kazakhstan approved a new five-year state program for development of the agro-industrial complex focusing on production of competitive top requested products. Its realization will increase the production of agricultural goods by 30%, and the exports of agro-industrial products - up 600 mln USD, said K.Aituganov.

Also, the unique agricultural potential should allow to Kazakhstan to become the key supplier of high-quality, environmentally compatible agricultural products on the market of the Silk Road region.

Countries of the Middle East and Central Asia are the traditional export markets of Kazakhstan. Expansion of the Kazakh agricultural exports to China, Russia and Europe demonstrates significant prospects. Cooperation of Kazakhstan and countries of the region in the reporting format is quite important for success realization of the program, the Vice-Minister of Agriculture said.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment