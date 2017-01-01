Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 42

Ukraine harvested over 25 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 31, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 25.843 mln tonnes of grains and pulses throughout the areas of 7.149 mln ha, or 74% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.61 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter wheat throughout 4.683 mln ha (76% of the forecast). The production volumes totaled 18.15 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 3.88 t/ha. Also, agrarians harvested 112.1 thsd tonnes of spring wheat throughout 40.4 thsd ha (21%), with the yield at 2.77 t/ha.

Ukraine harvested 3.122 mln tonnes of winter barley throughout 862.3 thsd ha (97%), with the yield of 3.62 t/ha. Also, agrarians harvested 3.338 mln tonnes of spring barley throughout 1.133 mln ha (69%), with the yield at 2.95 t/ha.

As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested 93.3 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 35.2 thsd ha (20%), with the yield at 2.65 t/ha. Ukraine started harvesting oats. Agrarians harvested 52.4 thsd tonnes of the grain throughout 20.9 thsd ha (11%), with the average yield at 2.51 t/ha.

At the same time, Ukrainian agrarians produced 971.9 thsd tonnes of peas. The average yield totaled 2.59 t/ha, and the harvested areas - 375.1 thsd ha (92%).

In addition, the country harvested 1.842 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed, with the yield at 2.68 t/ha. The harvested areas totaled 687.5 thsd ha (92%). Also, agrarians harvested 8.5 thsd tonnes of spring rapeseed throughout 4.5 thsd ha (9%), with the yield at 1.91 t/ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment