Russia harvested over 40 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 31, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 9.6 mln ha (in 2016 - 12.5 mln ha), or 20% of the forecast. The production volumes of grains totaled 40.8 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 4.26 t/ha (in 2016 - 47.5 mln tonnes, and 3.81t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District harvested 25.6 mln tonnes of grains throughout 5.9 mln ha. The yield totaled 4.35 t/ha.

The North Caucasian District harvested grains throughout 2.4 mln ha, and produced 9.9 mln tonnes. The average yield totaled 4.15 t/ha.

The Volga District harvested grains throughout 420.4 thsd ha. The production reached 1.3 mln tonnes of grains, with the average yield at 3.22 t/ha.

The Central District harvested grains throughout 863.2 thsd ha. The production volumes totaled 4 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 4.6 t/ha.

As of the reporting date, Russian agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 7.8 mln ha, and produced 34.2 mln tonnes of the grain, with the average yield of 4.41 t/ha.

Russia harvested 4.4 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley throughout 1.2 mln ha. The average yield totaled 3.69 t/ha.

Agrarians harvested rapeseed throughout 117.6 thsd ha, and produced 236.1 thsd tonnes of the oilseed. The average yield totaled 2.01 t/ha.

