Ukraine: Nibulon to build 10 more river terminals
The Ukrainian company Nibulon plans to build at least 10 river transshipment terminals for bulk cargoes along the Dnipro River, the Southern Buh River and other navigable rivers of Ukraine, declared the General director of the company, Oleksiy Vadaturskyy on July 18.
"We plan to build 10 facilities along the Dnipro River and along other rivers. This will fundamentally change the logistics map of Ukraine. Local authorities, who understand what the logistics improvement and removal of trucks from the highways is, support us”, - said O.Vadaturskyy.
According to him, the new terminal with a capacity to transship up to 300 thsd tonnes of grains per year will remove almost 20`000 heavy-duty trucks from the highways of Kherson oblast. In addition, it is the closest point on the Dnipro River to transport cargo to the export terminal and to the Black Sea; this will take 8 hours only.
Also, the company plans to build 40 non-self-propelled vessels and tugs for its own fleet.
As a reminder, on July 14 Nibulon provided the official opening of a new transshipment terminal was opene in Hola Prystan (Kherson oblast) to ship grains and oilseeds.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine broke a record in the grain exports - NAAS
16:00
-
UKROLIYA LLC - sponsor of the conference "High-oleic market: from niche to market segment"
14:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 25 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:00
-
Ukraine: in the fourth week of July, the seaports decreased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 16:30
-
August 6 closes the early bird fee for participation in "High-oleic market"
Yesterday, 14:40
-
Ukraine exported over 2 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 28, 17:20
-
Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement to start working since August 1
July 28, 16:00