Agrinews

12:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 120

Ukraine: Nibulon to build 10 more river terminals

The Ukrainian company Nibulon plans to build at least 10 river transshipment terminals for bulk cargoes along the Dnipro River, the Southern Buh River and other navigable rivers of Ukraine, declared the General director of the company, Oleksiy Vadaturskyy on July 18.

"We plan to build 10 facilities along the Dnipro River and along other rivers. This will fundamentally change the logistics map of Ukraine. Local authorities, who understand what the logistics improvement and removal of trucks from the highways is, support us”, - said O.Vadaturskyy.

According to him, the new terminal with a capacity to transship up to 300 thsd tonnes of grains per year will remove almost 20`000 heavy-duty trucks from the highways of Kherson oblast. In addition, it is the closest point on the Dnipro River to transport cargo to the export terminal and to the Black Sea; this will take 8 hours only.

Also, the company plans to build 40 non-self-propelled vessels and tugs for its own fleet.

As a reminder, on July 14 Nibulon provided the official opening of a new transshipment terminal was opene in Hola Prystan (Kherson oblast) to ship grains and oilseeds.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment