Agrinews

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 40

UKROLIYA LLC - sponsor of the conference "High-oleic market: from niche to market segment"

The company UKROLIYA LLC became a sponsor of the conference "High-oleic market: from niche to market segment", to be held in Kyiv (hotel Alfavito), on September 18, 2017.

UKROLIYA LLC is one of the leading companies in the fat-and-oil industry of Ukraine, which already works on the market for 16 years, and has a reputation as a reliable partner and supplier of high-quality products. Core business activities of the company cover the production and sales of packed and bulk sunflower oil, sunflower cake, peeling.

Location of the production facilities of UKROLIYA LLC in the environmentally friendly region (Poltava oblast), usage of natural and safe raw materials, application of innovative technologies in the production, certificated food products safety management system (HACCP) and quality control system (DSTU ISO 22000, 9001), own certified laboratory, etc. - these factors give the opportunity to announce that the output products have the highest quality for both Ukrainian and global consumers.

UKROLIYA LLC produces packed goods under well-known trademarks: "Garna", "Dikanka", "Dikansky Hutorok", "Maslinka", which have a wide product line.

Production of innovative product - high-oleic sunflower oil became one of the most important stages of the company development. Studying of all advantages of the reporting vegetable oil, which already received worldwide recognition among other vegetable oils, the company strategically focused on developing and providing of the high-valued product to each consumer.

Within frames of the conference, the Business development director at UKROLIYA, Yuriy Shevchenko makes a presentation "Ukrainian market of high-oleic oil: current condition, prospects for development". Also, he will report about the company's role and mission in development of the market of high-oleic oil.

You can get acquainted with the company representatives and their partners by taking part in the conference event.

You can fill in the registration form for participation at the organizer's web-site.

About the conference

List of participants in 2016

Conditions of participation

Organizing committee of the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected],

[email protected], [email protected],

[email protected]

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment