Agrinews

16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 31

In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine broke a record in the grain exports - NAAS

In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine broke a new absolute record in the exports of grains - 43.9 mln tonnes, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev on August 1.

In particular, last season Ukraine supplied 20.7 mln tonnes of corn on foreign markets, 17.5 mln tonnes of wheat, and 5.4 mln tonnes of barley.

According to N.Pugachev, in the first half of the year African, Asian and European countries still were the largest buyers of Ukrainian grains. For several successive years, Egypt holds the leading positions in the rating of major countries-importers of Ukrainian grains, and its share in the general exports of the product in January-June of 2017 reached 17.5%.

According to the expert, the Netherlands (9.2%), Spain (8.9%), Italy (6.2%), India (5.7%), and China (5.5%) also took significant shares in the export structure of Ukrainian grains. Taking into account the shares of Iran, Israel, Tunisia and Bangladesh, the reporting countries provide almost 70% of the exports value of the certain product group.

Also, N.Pugachev specified that in the first half year Turkey (24%), Iran (16.9%), Egypt (13.3%) and Italy (5.6%) became the largest buyers of Ukrainian oilseed crops. The general share of the reporting countries covers nearly 60% of the sales income from oilseeds.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment