Ukraine exported nearly 2.5 mln tonnes of grains - State Fiscal Service

Since the beginning of a new season-2017/18, and as of August 1, Ukraine supplied 2.444 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 794 thsd tonnes, barley - 812 thsd tonnes, corn - 836 thsd tonnes, and other grains - 2 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 3.7 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

