Agrinews

11:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 84

Russia: in the first half of 2017, agricultural enterprises increased grain sales - Rosstat

In January-June of 2017, Russian agricultural enterprises increased its grain selling volumes by 11.4% compared with the same period last year, to 17 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on August 1.

In June 2017, the reporting figures increased by 33.3% compared with the same month last year, to 2.2 mln tonnes.

Also, in the first half of 2017 agricultural enterprises increased sales of livestock and poultry for slaughter by 4.4%, to 5.2 mln tonnes, eggs - up 3.5%, to 15.6 bln pcs, and milk - up 2.9%, to 7.5 mln tonnes. In June 2017, the reporting figures increased by 5.5% compared with the same month last year, to 0.9 mln tonnes, up 4.2%, to 2.5 bln pcs, and up 2.6%, to 1.4 mln tonnes, respectively.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment