Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement entered into force

The Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) came into force on August 1, 2017. The parties completed all ratification issues on June 2.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine noted that the exports of Ukrainian products on the Canadian market will increase by 0.6 mln USD per year. In addition, the CUFTA will provide additional inflow of Canadian investments into Ukraine.

