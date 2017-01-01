Agrinews

Port of Constanța joined the Trans-Caspian route

The Romanian port of Constanța became an official participant of the Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route".

Participation in the Trans-Caspian route will allow to Constanța to increase the traffic of goods from China and Iran. Goods transportation from China to Romania will take 20-25 days - twice faster than through the previous seaway.

To date, the national railway companies of Kazakhstan (NC Kazakhstan temir zholy CJSC), Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), Georgia (Georgian Railway LLC), Ukraine (JSC Ukrzaliznytsia) are key partners on the Trans-Caspian route.

As a reminder, in October 2016 the Polish railway operator PKP LHS joined the ТМТМ. Also, railway companies of Moldova, Turkey and Turkmenistan are interested in the route.

