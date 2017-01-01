Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:15 Source: APK-Inform Views: 102

Belarus harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture and Food

As of August 2, Belarus produced 1.015 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the announcement, agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 300.9 thsd ha (13.3% of the plan). The average yield totaled 3.37 t/ha, which exceeded the figures on the same date last year.

Brest and Gomel oblasts demonstrated the largest harvest results - 399.6 thsd tonnes and 319.9 thsd tonnes, respectively. Minsk oblast produced 136.9 thsd tonnes, Grodno oblast - 120.8 thsd tonnes, Mogilev oblast -35.3 thsd tonnes, and Vitebsk oblast - 3.16 thsd tonnes.

Also, Belarusian agrarians continued harvesting winter rapeseed, which areas already reached 226.3 thsd ha (82.5% of the forecast). The production volumes reached 515.4 thsd tonnes of the oilseed, with the average yield at 2.28 t/ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment