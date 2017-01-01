Hot Issue

Turkish exporters imposed some restrictions on the supply of Russian agricultural products

Turkish exporters confirmed imposition of new restrictions on the supply of all types of agricultural products from Russia within 20-25% of the general import licences, announced the Chair of the Management Board at the Istanbul Cereals Pulses Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association, Zekeriya Mete on May 24.

"We have divided the quotas between countries, because we want to protect ourselves if we have problems with some country, so that we will not be left with nothing," he said. Z.Mete stressed that the decision was made by the Exporters' Association, not by the Ministry of Economy.

"We decide, but the Ministry of Economy accepts or does not accept our decision," he explained, and stressed that the decision has been already made today. But it may change tomorrow, depending on various circumstances.

