Yesterday, 16:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 849

Ministry of Economy of Turkey denies imposition of restrictions on the imports of Russian agricultural products

Turkey follows the agreement with Russia on cancellation of trade restrictions, therefore all reports about imposition of new restrictions on the supply of Russian agricultural products are false, declared the Ministry of Economy of Turkey on May 25.

"Despite the positive atmosphere and positive steps in the political and economic relations between Russia and Turkey, some media published news about the restriction of imports of agricultural products from Russia, which do not correspond to reality. Turkey is sticking to the signed agreement with the Russian Federation", - reported the Ministry`s press-service.

As a reminder, on the day before some media informed about imposition by Turkey of new restrictions on the imports of Russian agricultural products, such as wheat and sunflower oil, which should not exceed 20-25% of the licenses for duty-free supplies issued for the reporting commodities.

In particular, the National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products of the Russian Federation (NAESP) and the Fat-and-Oil Union of Russia confirmed such information. Also, the Chair of the Management Board at the Istanbul Cereals Pulses Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association, Zekeriya Mete reported that Turkish exporters decided to limit the imports of agricultural products from Russia, and the Ministry of Economy supported them.

