Politics and agribusiness

Yesterday, 13:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 387

Russian agricultural industry should be ready for competition after cancellation of the food import ban - Prime Minister

The domestic agriculture should be ready for the further competition, which will certainly arise after possible cancellation of Russian economic counter sanctions (food import ban) against several Western countries, declared the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev on December 15.

At the same time, the Head of Government reminded that appeals from Russian agricultural producers became one of the reasons for continuation of the reporting sanctions. Agrarians declared the need to prolong the countermeasures to protect the Russian agricultural sector.

According to him, to date Russia still keeps the food import ban. But the market should be prepared for the fact that there will be a clean competitive market in future. By the time, the country needs to develop agriculture and industry to the level, which is comparable with the Western countries.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment