Politics and agribusiness

USA prolonged the economic sanctions against Russia for one year

The USA extended the operation of economic sanctions against Russia until March 6, 2018, the US President Barack Obama signed the corresponding order.

"The actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation, including its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660 with respect to Ukraine," - B.Obama said in a press release.

As a reminder, the USA imposed the special restrictive economic and financial measures against a number of legal and physical entities of the Russian Federation in March 2014, and then continued extending them for 1 year for several times.

