In case of cancellation of the food import ban, Russia not to massively open its market for agricultural imports – A.Tkachev
In case of possible cancellation of the economic counter-sanctions against the western countries, imposed in 2014, Russia will not cancel the ban for massive supplying of food products import to the country, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on February 1.
According to him, in such case the Government will open the market segments in a gradual manner and selectively, to ensure that the domestic market is stable, and to make agricultural producers to understand that the Government supports them.
However, he added that the validity of imposed sanctions is not infinite. The Government plans to work in the current coordinate system for year or two, said A.Tkachev.
