Lower House of the Dutch parliament supported the EU-Ukraine AA
The House of Representative at the Parliament of the Netherlands, which is the Lower house of the bicameral parliament, supported ratification of the Association Agreement of Ukraine with the European Union, declared the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine/ Trade Representative of Ukraine, Nataliya Mykolska on February 23.
According to her, the event is very important. To date, only the Senate and the King will have to sign the Agreement.
