Politics and agribusiness

Senate of Canada ratified the FTA agreement with Ukraine

The Senate of Canada approved ratification of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA), reported the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine/ Trade Representative of Ukraine, Nataliya Mykolska on March 8.

According to her, the Senate voted for the agreement in the second reading, another CUFTA voting will be final.

The Governor General of Canada will have to sign the agreement after ratification by the Senate. The Ministry of Economic Development expects that the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada will ratify the agreement in several weeks.

As a reminder, on February 15 the Lower House of the Parliament of Canada ratified the CUFTA agreement, which was signed in July 2016.

