Politics and agribusiness

Yesterday, 17:05 Source: APK-Inform

Turkish importers paused purchases of agricultural products from Russia

To date, Turkish importers put on hold purchases of a number of Russian agricultural products, in particular wheat, corn and sunflower oil, despite official denials by the government that Turkey had effectively banned the imports of agricultural goods, reported Reuters.

According to some Turkish traders, despite the official denial of imposition of such ban, the customs service of the country received instructions not to allow the discharge of vessels with Russian wheat, corn, sunflower oil and some other grain and agricultural products.

According to market participants, in the nearest future representatives of Turkish milling companies will have a meeting with the government and Turkey's state grain board TMO to discuss the reporting situation.

As a reminder, Turkey is the second largest Russian wheat importer after Egypt, and one of the largest markets for Russian corn and sunflower oil.

