Turkish importers paused purchases of agricultural products from Russia
To date, Turkish importers put on hold purchases of a number of Russian agricultural products, in particular wheat, corn and sunflower oil, despite official denials by the government that Turkey had effectively banned the imports of agricultural goods, reported Reuters.
According to some Turkish traders, despite the official denial of imposition of such ban, the customs service of the country received instructions not to allow the discharge of vessels with Russian wheat, corn, sunflower oil and some other grain and agricultural products.
According to market participants, in the nearest future representatives of Turkish milling companies will have a meeting with the government and Turkey's state grain board TMO to discuss the reporting situation.
As a reminder, Turkey is the second largest Russian wheat importer after Egypt, and one of the largest markets for Russian corn and sunflower oil.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in the third week of March, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.4 mln tonnes of grains
Yesterday, 14:40
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout over 0.5 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 11:15
-
In January 2017, Russia exported over 2.6 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
Yesterday, 10:20
-
Last week, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
March 20, 17:25
-
In January-February of 2017, Russia decreased wheat flour and sunflower oil production – Rosstat
March 20, 15:55
-
Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
March 20, 15:00
-
Russia: as of March 1, grain stocks totaled over 32 mln tonnes – Rosstat
March 20, 10:35
-
In 2017, the EAEU countries to increase agricultural production
March 10, 14:35
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture to reduce the purchasing prices for intervention grains - expert
March 10, 13:35