Politics and agribusiness

10:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 274

Problems with the supply of Russian wheat to Turkey have political nature - market participants

According to many Russian export-oriented companies, information about cancellation of issuance of licenses in Turkey for duty-free imports of wheat from the Russian Federation has political nature, and will not affect the stability of prices on the domestic grain market in the nearest future.

A representative of one of the Russian grain trading companies reported to APK-Inform journalists that to date, exporters hope for continuation of large-scale wheat supplies to Egypt, since the reporting destination became the most popular one in the current season.

In terms of the current Egyptian tenders, the level of prices for wheat of Russian origin will remain stable. However, in the nearest weeks Egypt will start the harvesting campaign, which will somewhat lower the demand in Russian grains and decrease the prices. In case of confirmation of Turkey's official ban, on the imports of Russian wheat, the grain prices will significantly reduce, which will decrease the general exports of wheat from the Russian Federation, commented the market participant.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment