Politics and agribusiness

It is prematurely to discuss any increasing of Russian wheat supplies to Turkey - Federal Customs Service

It is premature to draw certain conclusions about activation of wheat export rates from Russia to Turkey after cancellation of the recent import duties, reported the Southern Customs Authority of the Federal Customs Service on May 17.

According to the officials, it is too early to conclude about possible reduction of the export volumes to Turkey or activation of the shipment volumes after cancellation of the recent customs duties.

Also, representatives of the Federal Customs Service noted that Russia started reducing wheat supplying to Turkey through the southern sea ports of Russia even before imposition of the reporting limitations. In January-February of 2017, there was observed some decline in wheat exports compared with the last year figures (148 thsd tonnes and 75.5 thsd tonnes, respectively). And the trend was not fueled with imposition of the import duties on Russian wheat.

