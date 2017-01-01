Politics and agribusiness

Russia and Turkey removed all restraints in bilateral trade

On May 22, Russia and Turkey signed a joint declaration on bilateral cancellation of all trade restrictions between the countries. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich signed the document on the part of Russia, while the Deputy Prime Ministers of Turkey, Mehmet Şimşek signed the declaration on the Turkish part.

Also, the heads of Government of Russia and Turkey, Dmitry Medvedev and Binali Yıldırım, participated in the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the 25th anniversary summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). The declaration aims to normalize and develop economic ties, and enhance the bilateral trade volumes between Russia and Turkey.

