Politics and agribusiness

Yesterday, 14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 500

Russia continued exporting grains to Turkey as normal - Rosselkhoznadzor

To date, Russian provides export shipments of grains to Turkey in standard rates, declared the official representative of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Yulia Melano.

According to her, there are no any troubles in the export trading. All certificates were operating in rather good way.

Nevertheless, Rosselkhoznadzor will send a request to the Russian trade mission in Turkey to confirm or contradict the information about Turkey's imposition of quotas for the imports of Russian grains.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment