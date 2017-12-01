Ukraine: shipment of oilseeds and by-products by ports on December 1-22, 2017 *
|
|
Port
|
Cargo
|
Destination
|
`000 tonnes
|
Chornomorsk
|
rapeseed
|
Belgium
|
32,1
|
Israel
|
6,6
|
sunflower oil
|
China
|
10,5
|
Italy
|
5,0
|
Portugal
|
4,6
|
soybeans
|
Italy
|
18,5
|
Turkey
|
16,4
|
Mariupol
|
sunflower meal
|
Georgia
|
5,5
|
Italy
|
27,9
|
soybean meal
|
Georgia
|
5,5
|
Mykolaiv
|
sunflower oil
|
India
|
114,3
|
Spain
|
6,3
|
soybeans
|
Egypt
|
30,9
|
Italy
|
4,4
|
Odessa
|
rapeseed
|
N/A
|
92,4
|
soybeans
|
N/A
|
15,9
|
Yuzhny
|
rapeseed
|
Belgium
|
9,9
|
TOTAL
|
406,8
|
* According to preliminary figures
|
Source: monitoring data of APK-Inform Agency
|
Ukraine: oilseeds and by-products export volumes, `000 tonnes
|
Cargo
|
Exports
|
01.12.2017 - 22.12.2017
|
01.12.2017 - 15.12.2017*
|
Sunflower oil
|
140,8
|
108,5
|
Sunflower meal
|
33,4
|
33,4
|
Soybean oil
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
Soybean meal
|
5,5
|
5,5
|
Rapeseed oil
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
Rapeseed meal
|
0,0
|
0,0
|
Soybeans
|
86,2
|
53,9
|
Rapeseed
|
141,0
|
99,3
|
* According to preliminary figures
|
** Updated shipment volumes according to recent reports
