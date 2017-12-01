Analytics

Yesterday, 16:28 Source: APK-Inform Views: 72

Ukraine: shipment of oilseeds and by-products by ports on December 1-22, 2017 *

 

Ukraine: shipment of oilseeds and by-products by ports on December 1-22, 2017 *

Port

Cargo

Destination

`000 tonnes

Chornomorsk

rapeseed

Belgium

32,1

Israel

6,6

sunflower oil

China

10,5

Italy

5,0

Portugal

4,6

soybeans

Italy

18,5

Turkey

16,4

Mariupol

sunflower meal

Georgia

5,5

Italy

27,9

soybean meal

Georgia

5,5

Mykolaiv

sunflower oil

India

114,3

Spain

6,3

soybeans

Egypt

30,9

Italy

4,4

Odessa

rapeseed

N/A

92,4

soybeans

N/A

15,9

Yuzhny

rapeseed

Belgium

9,9

TOTAL

406,8

* According to preliminary figures

Source: monitoring data of APK-Inform Agency

 

Ukraine: oilseeds and by-products export volumes, `000 tonnes

Cargo

Exports

01.12.2017 - 22.12.2017

01.12.2017 - 15.12.2017*

Sunflower oil

140,8

108,5

Sunflower meal

33,4

33,4

Soybean oil

0,0

0,0

Soybean meal

5,5

5,5

Rapeseed oil

0,0

0,0

Rapeseed meal

0,0

0,0

Soybeans

86,2

53,9

Rapeseed

141,0

99,3

* According to preliminary figures

** Updated shipment volumes according to recent reports


Comments

You should be authorized to post comment

Topic articles