Ukraine: in January-May, the Dnieper river increased its cargo carriage volumes

In January-May of 2018, the carriage volumes of general cargoes (grains, metal products, petroleum products, construction materials, etc.) by the Dnieper river increased by 5.6% compared with the same period last year — to 1.919 mln tonnes, declared the River Information Service on the inland waterways of Ukraine (UkrRIS) on June 25.

In particular, the shipment of grain cargoes decreased by 7%, to 683.6 thsd tonnes. There was no container transportation (in January-May of 2017 — 777 containers).

According to the UkrRIS, the number of ship journeys by the Dnieper river increased by 8.7% or up 287 journeys — to 3301.

As a reminder, in 2017 the transportation volumes of general cargoes (grains, metal products, petroleum products, construction materials, etc.) by the river increased by 25.9% compared with 2016, to 8.095 mln tonnes. The volume of container transportation grew by 12%, or up 237 units, to 1948 containers. The number of ship journeys increased by 12%, or up 1774 journeys — to 14726.

