Preliminary agenda of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part I, Ukraine)

APK-Inform Agency, which is the organizer of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part I, Ukraine), which takes place in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on August 22-23, 2018, formed the preliminary agenda of the event.

On the sessional day of the forum (August 22), the major topics will cover the detailed analysis of the current situation and prospects of the grain market in countries of the Danube region, forecasts of the infrastructure development in the reporting segment, organization of the river logistics of grain cargoes in Ukraine.

Also, the prospect of investing in development of the river grain logistics, which will be considered within frames of the value of the Dnieper river as part of the Trans-European Transport system E40, will become another important block of issues.

The leading experts of the global and Ukrainian grain market, as well as representatives of public institutions and non-governmental organizations, will present their opinion about the reporting issues.

On the second day of the Forum, conference participants will be able to visit the major river infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv oblast.

You can become acquainted with the agenda at the conference web-site.

