Yesterday, 17:40

In 2017/18 MY, the Danube basin countries increased the imports of Ukrainian corn in over 7 times

In October-June of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported 289.8 thsd tonnes of corn to countries of the Danube basin (Moldova, Serbia, Germany, Hungary, Romania), up 7.7 times compared with the figures in the same period last season (37.5 thsd tonnes).

At the same, last season five reporting countries purchased the grain from Ukraine, but in the current MY Serbia and Moldova did not import Ukrainian corn.

In 2017/18 MY, Germany demonstrated the major upward trend in purchasing of the Ukrainian grain, which in the reporting period increased in 7.3 times — to 255.7 thsd tonnes, or 88% of the shipments. The deliveries to Hungary increased in 16.3 times, but in absolute terms the growth of supplies totaled 31.8 thsd tonnes only (from 2.1 thsd tonnes to 33.9 thsd tonnes).

