In 2018, Ukraine increased the imports of corn seeds from Germany
In January-May of 2018, Ukraine imported 26.1 thsd tonnes of corn, an increase of 10% compared with the same period of the previous season (23.6 thsd tonnes), reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
Seeds formed almost the whole imported volumes of the grain. Traditionally, Romania and Hungary were the main suppliers on the Ukrainian market. For the first 5 months of the current year, they delivered 6.1 thsd tonnes and 5.8 thsd tonnes of corn seeds, respectively. However, the shipment volumes decreased by 17% and 3% respectively, compared with the same period last year. At the same time, the shipments from Germany significantly increased (up 6.5 times), and for 5 months the figures reached 503.7 tonnes, against 76.9 tonnes last year.
Increasing of the high-quality volumes of imported corn seeds, combined with frequent precipitations in July, may contribute to the further growth of yield indices of the Ukrainian grain in the current year. According to APK-Inform estimations, in 2018 Ukraine will harvest nearly 25.3 mln tonnes of corn (up 3%), while the export potential will reach 18.7 mln tonnes (up 5%).
You can receive more detailed information about the prospects of grain trading in the Black Sea region, as well as the Danube river basin, within frames of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part I, Ukraine), which takes place in Mykolaiv on August 22-23, 2018.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: as of July 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 9 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 17:00
-
Ukraine and Russia significantly reduced the planted areas under new crop rye
Yesterday, 12:40
-
Ukraine: in the fourth week of July, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 21 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 27, 18:50
-
In 2018, countries of the Danube region to harvest nearly 10 mln tonnes of rapeseed
July 27, 16:00
-
Ukraine planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout over 14.8 mln ha — State Statistics Service
July 27, 13:30