News

Yesterday, 16:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 140

Ukraine: sunflower oil prices reduced in the seaports

According to APK-Inform figures, since the beginning of the current week Ukraine faced some lowering of the export bid prices for crude sunflower oil from new crop raw materials, due to the similar price trend on the global market of vegetable oils and rather low demand for the product.

As of the end of July 24, the bid prices for crude sunflower oil mainly varied within the range of 700-710 USD/t FOB (delivery in October-December), against 707-715 USD/t FOB in the previous week.

You can receive more detailed information about the trends and prospects of the oilseed market segment in countries of the Black Sea region within frames of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part II, Moldova), which takes place in Chisinau on October 2-3, 2018.

The organizing committee of APK-Inform Agency provides more detailed information about the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],

[email protected]

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment