In 2018, countries of the Danube region to harvest nearly 10 mln tonnes of rapeseed

According to the updated estimations of global analysts, in 2018 the general harvest of rapeseed in countries of the Danube river region (Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia, Bulgaria, Germany, Croatia, Hungary, Romania) will total 9.8 mln tonnes, which will conform to the last year level, and exceed the average figures for three previous years by 8%.

The reporting volumes will allow to the region to cover nearly 13% of the global production of rapeseed in the current year, including Germany — 4.1 mln tonnes, Ukraine — 2.6 mln tonnes, and Romania — 1.6 mln tonnes.

Despite the general growth of planted areas under the oilseed in 2018 in countries of the Danube region, the potential of rapeseed production in several key countries-producers will somewhat lower, due to the minimum yield figures for 3-7 recent years: Germany — 3.22 t/ha, Romania — 2.45 t/ha, Hungary — 3.05 t/ha, and Bulgaria — 2.5 t/ha.

As a reminder, rapeseed is the second most important oilseed crops for countries of the region after sunflower seed. It covers nearly 30% of the general production of three major oilseeds (sunflower seed, rapeseed, soybeans). At the same time, every year the region continues increasing rapeseed production by nearly 2-3%.

