Yesterday, 11:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 113

High demand for Ukrainian and Russian sunflower meal

According to APK-Inform figures, to date there are observed active demand rates for sunflower meal in the seaports of Ukraine and Russia, which contributed to the growth of prices for the product. The situation developed, due to the seasonal reduction of sunflower meal stocks in plants-producers.

As of March 28, bid prices for sunflower meal in the seaports of Ukraine reached 250 USD/t FOB, and in the ports of Russia – 225 USD/t FOB. At the same time, in the beginning of February 2018 the reporting prices on the same basis usually did not exceed 180 USD/t and 160 USD/t, respectively.

You can receive more detailed information about the prospects of the further growth of Ukrainian and Russian sunflower meal supplies to China, within frames of the Second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference, which takes place in Shanghai (China), Shanghai Marriott Hotel Riverside, on June 27, 2018.

