High demand for Ukrainian and Russian sunflower meal
According to APK-Inform figures, to date there are observed active demand rates for sunflower meal in the seaports of Ukraine and Russia, which contributed to the growth of prices for the product. The situation developed, due to the seasonal reduction of sunflower meal stocks in plants-producers.
As of March 28, bid prices for sunflower meal in the seaports of Ukraine reached 250 USD/t FOB, and in the ports of Russia – 225 USD/t FOB. At the same time, in the beginning of February 2018 the reporting prices on the same basis usually did not exceed 180 USD/t and 160 USD/t, respectively.
You can receive more detailed information about the prospects of the further growth of Ukrainian and Russian sunflower meal supplies to China, within frames of the Second international conference Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference, which takes place in Shanghai (China), Shanghai Marriott Hotel Riverside, on June 27, 2018.
For all questions, please contact the conference organizational committee:
+38 (0562) 32-15-95,
+38 (0562) 32-07-95 (multi-channel)
Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected],
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In the first half of the season-2017/18, Ukraine exported record volumes of soybeans – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 15:30
-
In the current season, Ukraine provided stable exports of rye – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 14:10
-
Ukraine exported nearly 330 thsd tonnes of flour – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 12:40
-
In 2017, Ukraine reduced the exports of vegetable oils in flexitanks – APK-Inform
March 28, 17:40
-
In February 2018, Ukraine exported the minimum volumes of sunflower oil to China
March 28, 16:00
-
Ukraine: difficult weather conditions significantly held down the planting campaign of spring barley – APK-Inform
March 28, 14:00
-
Ukraine: sunflower oil stocks at oil-producing plants broke a record – State Statistics Service
March 28, 12:00
-
Ukraine: current wheat prices exceeded the maximum prices of 2016/17 MY by 15-20 USD/t
March 27, 12:00
-
Until the end of the season, Ukraine to export 2.8 mln tonnes of wheat – Memorandum
March 27, 10:00